LAST week a training course, that involved sheep, was held at Porthkerry Country Park funded by Welsh Government.
Run by the Conservation Charity, Pont Cymru, called Livestock and People In the Countryside, a pilot session was done due to Pont running several more sessions around South Wales.
The session focused on how visitors to the countryside should behave around livestock and about the new countryside code, it also touched on how livestock can be used to manage wildflower meadow – conservation grazing.
The project to fund the conservation grazing is being funded through the Local Nature Partnership and we are looking at re-introducing cattle grazing at Cosmeston Country Park and sheep grazing at Porthkerry.
They were very popular and informative, and also served to promote the idea of the two parks introducing conservation over the next year, in quieter areas of the park.
The livestock grazing is a much more sustainable way to manage meadows rather than using machines.
