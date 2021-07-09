PUPILS at a Newport school will stay in their temporary facilities for a further two years.

All pupils in years three to five in St Andrew’s Primary School, Newport have been going to school in the Newport Live Connect Centre since the spring after a significant structural issue was found in their Corporation Road building.

Year six pupils were moved to Lliswerry High School at the same time after the building which housed the key stage two pupils was closed.

Investigations are ongoing, but the initial investigations revealed the issue was more widespread than originally expected.

From the new school term in September, all pupils of St Andrew’s Primary’s key stage two (years three to six) will be educated in the Newport Live Connect Centre. Transport will be provided to and from the St Andrew’s Primary School site each day.

Works not connected to the structural issue have been carried out while the building has been empty and are due to be completed in the summer, however there is still work to be done to understand the full extent of the actual structural issue and long-tern solutions to fix it.

MORE NEWS:

Jo Giles, headteacher of St Andrew’s Primary School, said: “We have made sure that the surroundings are familiar to the children by transferring furniture, equipment and materials to their new home.

“I’m so proud of my staff, children and all those who have helped to make sure the transition was as smooth as possible.

“Obviously we hoped to be back on the St Andrew’s site as soon as possible but we recognise that safety is the priority. We are grateful to Newport Live for allowing us to occupy the Connect Centre as it meets our requirements, keeps the key stage two children together and means their education can continue uninterrupted for the next two years.”

Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Deb Davies, said: “While the closure of the building was something no-one would have wanted, the school, education staff and partners have responded magnificently to the challenge.

“The headteacher, her staff, pupils and parents have been amazing. It has been great to see how well they have adapted to their new home, and it proves that a school is not just a building, it is a community.

“I would like to thank Newport Live and its board for providing the Connect Centre which is the safe and appropriate home we wanted for the key stage two pupils and staff.

“Thanks must also go to Lliswerry High School for allowing the year six group to use classrooms at the school until arrangements could be made to keep all key stage two together on one site.

“Tribute must be paid to the school staff who worked so hard to make sure the pupils feel comfortable in their new home and have a great learning environment.

“We all appreciate the understanding of parents in relation to this unprecedented situation and want to assure them that everyone is committed to finding a long-term solution.”