A MAN who was arrested in 2019 for smuggling £60 million of cocaine has been forced to pay back approximately £330,000.
Gary Swift from Liverpool was arrested in 2019 after 750kg of cocaine was found on his boat near Fishguard after a trip from Suriname.
Now, he has been ordered to pay around £330,000, the accumulative price of his assets which are to be sold.
He owned three sailing yachts, all which are going to be auctioned.
One sailing yacht is called 'Nori' estimated to be worth around £150,000, and another called Atrevido, which has an estimated price of £55,000.
Furthermore, Gary Swift owned five caravans on sites in the north of England, a Hymer campervan worth approximately £32,000 and a registration number 'JAS5' estimate at around £35,000.
All these assets are to be sold by the National Crimes Agency.
