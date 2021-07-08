AN OFF-DUTY paramedic has been thanked for their swift response after a person was injured at Welsh beauty spot.
St Davids Coastguard Rescue Team was called to the Blue Lagoon at Abereddi shortly before 2pm yesterday, Wednesday July 7.
The team said: "Casualty was treated on scene, stabilised and transferred to hospital by Coastguard Helicopter R187.
"Thank you to everyone for your assistance, especially the off-duty paramedic from HART who was first on scene and, as always, paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust."
HART stands for Hazardous Area Response Team. Its paramedics are based in each of England's ten NHS ambulance trusts and usually attend large, high-profile incidents.
