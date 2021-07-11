A HERITAGE trail following the history of Cardiff’s Jewish communities has been launched by the Jewish History Association of South Wales (JHASW)

The routes can be followed virtually and while visiting the sites, with information supplied in English and Welsh.

JHASW has identified 47 locations across the city, broken up into historical periods, starting in the 19th century to the present day.

The trail - designed in three parts - tells the history of Cardiff Jewish communities through nearly fifty different locations. In addition to descriptions and pictures, the trail includes links to collections and audio from oral histories.

The first section covers the development of the Cardiff Jewish community during the 19th century, however, due to redevelopment, almost all the sites on this section have either been demolished, or are no longer in Jewish use.

The sites of early synagogues, the Jewish business centre, around Bridge Street, and the early sites of the mikvah, a junior school and the social club cann all be visited virtually.

The trail then reflects the movement of the Jewish community westwards into Riverside, Grangetown and Canton later in the 19th century.

After a brief visit to Cardiff Bay, the two late nineteenth century synagogues are featured along with an early site of what is believed to be the oldest surviving Jewish-owned business in Cardiff, an arts centre and two cemeteries.

The third section reflects the movement of the focus of the Jewish community northwards to Roath, Penylan and Cyncoed during the 20th century. After a visit to the walls of the oldest cemetery, viewers can see the site of the demolished 1955 synagogue and a care home.

This part explores the community’s rich contribution to the arts, and the sites of the last Jewish bakery and butcher shops. The development of Reform Judaism is also covered before the virtual journey concludes at the Cardiff United Synagogue.

Stanley Soffa, secretary of JHASW, said: “I am so pleased that this very important trail has been completed through the fantastic work of our volunteers and the support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“It will enable ‘visitors’ from all over the world to explore the Jewish presence in the capital city of Wales.”

The trails include links to collections and audio excerpts from oral histories on People’s Collection Wales and five before and after videos.

The work, led by Klavdija Erzen is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Jewish Historical Society of England, Cardiff University, and the Jewish Memorial Council.

It is part of a project which also includes researching the names on the Cardiff Reform Synagogue Memorial Tablet to preserve a permanent record of their lives; researching Jewish history with the Rhondda Cynon Taf museums; and creating a toolkit to help others preserve their heritage. The trails can be accessed online here in Welsh and English.