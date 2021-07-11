READER Tony Coulthard sent this picture of Barry Memorial Hall.
Barry Memorial Hall was almost completely destroyed by fire in 1943 and, until sufficient money became available, the section of the hall that remained was fitted with a temporary roof enabling events to be held. These included Christmas parties held for the children of local company employees which perhaps some of the older readers will remember attending.
Rebuilding of the hall commenced in 1954 and the start of the erection of the steelwork can be seen in the photographs.
The rebuilding of the hall was completed and the reopening took place in 1957.
