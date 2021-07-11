A PLAQUE sharing local history was unveiled in Cadoxton today.

Councillors from Barry Town Council were at Philadelphia Cemetery – next to King William IV (Billy pub) in Cadoxton - at 11am with deputy town Mayor Cllr Margaret Wilkinson unveiling the plaque which is fixed on the outer wall of the cemetery.

Philadelphia Cemetery - which also had a chapel within the grounds between 1813 and 1937 - is a significant part of the history of Cadoxton; the plaque is part of long-terms plans to promote heritage throughout Barry with Barry Town councillors hoping to get primary schools involved.

Burials can no longer take place at the cemetery

Part of the plaque – written in Welsh and in English – states: “The Philadelphia Chapel was built in 1813. At that time, Cadoxton was a small village of around 150 residents. A simple whitewashed building was constructed with the adjacent ground set aside for the burial of members of the church.”

It also mentions the origins of the name Philadelphia, which means “brotherly love” (taken from Greek) and shares more history of the churchyard; although the site is locked people can arrange visits.

The newly installed plaque

When the chapel officially shut in 1937 the cemetery became "orphaned" and Barry Urban District Council (now Barry Town Council) took over looking after the site, which includes maintaining the walls and weeding the area.

Councillor Helen Payne lives nearby and was the driving force in getting the plaque installed.

Cllr Payne said: “As a kid I walked past [Philadelphia Cemetery] but it was a bit of a mystery to me, so I wanted people to know about it.

“Children - especially pupils from Cadoxton Primary School - walk past on their way to school, so it's an opportunity for them to learn about the history.

“Local history is important because of that old saying: 'You have to know where you’re from to know where you’re going'.”

OTHER NEWS:

Councillor Nic Hodges agreed that local history is important because it promotes "civic pride".

He said: “When people learn more about Barry they’re amazed and the more history they know the more they love, respect, and enjoy the area.

“We’re keen to drive heritage and would love a heritage centre in Barry; this has been slowed down by the pandemic, but people have shown interest and support.”

The churchyard is kept locked and no further burials can take place at the site, but people wishing to arrange a visit can contact Barry Town Council.

To arrange a visit e-mail info@barrytowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01446 738 663 or 01446 746 940.