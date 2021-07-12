HEADLAMPS and glow sticks were in evidence as hundreds of walkers scaled Pen y fan for a Moonlight Walk in aid of Newport-based St David’s Hospice Care.
St David’s Hospice Care’s Moonlight Walk in the Brecon Beacons was sponsored by Newport-based Parker & Co accountants and business advisors.
The family-friendly night time event saw people walk up the 2,907 ft tall mountain.
Mountaineer and global adventurer Gary Parker, heads up the accountancy practice with offices in Newport and Cwmbran whose strap line aptly is “Adventure in business”, lead a team from his business on the night.
MORE NEWS:
- St Andrew's Primary Newport to continue at temporary home
- Newport Jubilee Park defibrillator campaign smashes target
- Pillgwennly Primary school unveil diversity website
Gary said: “It was a great evening for all those taking part. A walk up and down Pen y fan is always a thrill but it’s especially fun on a fine summer’s evening. It’s a brilliant family challenge which helps introduce the young and not so young to the excitement and mystery of the great Welsh outdoors at night.”
The route up and back down the mountain was clearly marked and manned by Brecon Mountain Rescue who manage the walk on the night.
Beth Harrington, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to put on the Moonlight Walk this year in view of all the complications there have been with the lockdown. Figures are still coming ion but we’re hoping that it has been a very successful fund raiser for the hospice.”
Click through a gallery of pictures from the event above.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.