ORGANISATIONS from both sides of the Wales-England border will gather to celebrate 50 years since the Offa’s Dyke Path was officially opened.

To celebrate, there will be a few walking festivals along the famous route that have been arranged by Ramblers Cymru to mark this significant milestone.

Officially opened on July 10, 1971, in Knighton by Lord Hunt, the path winds itself through the breath-taking borderlands of Wales and England for 177 miles between Chepstow on the River Severn to Prestatyn on the North Wales coast.

The route, which can be enjoyed in short sections or day walks, was a pioneering achievement in its day, taking a decade to complete following a partnership effort by government agencies, local authorities and the volunteers of the then-newly-formed Offa’s Dyke Association.

Clare Pillman, chief executive of Natural Resources Wales (NRW), said: “It’s great to be part of such a celebration.

“Over the last 50 years, the Offa’s Dyke Path, which combines spectacular landscapes and wildlife, has become one of Britain’s best loved walking routes.

“It has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to discover its unique walking experience and has played an important role with the local tourism economy, providing opportunities for people to enjoy the wellbeing benefits of walking and being outdoors.”

Today, the care of the path that passes through three Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and a national park is jointly funded and strategically managed by NRW and Natural England (NE) as well as local authority and national park partners.

David Henshaw, NRW chair, added: “This milestone highlights how important partnership work is and showcases the best that the UK has to offer.

“The path offers so much to its visitors and I look forward to the next 50 years of the Offa’s Dyke Path.”

If you would like to take part in the Offa’s Dyke Path 50th anniversary, why not join in one of the walking festivals along the route. Visit the website at www.nationaltrail.co.uk/offas-dyke-path.