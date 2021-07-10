WALES attack coach Stephen Jones believes there is even more to come from in-form Dragons winger Jonah Holmes.

The speedster crossed for his first Test try against Canada last week and made it a double at the death in the 68-12 win at Principality Stadium.

Holmes moved to full-back after Leigh Halfpenny’s first-minute injury but is back in his preferred position for today’s clash with Argentina.

The Dragons man has scored 12 tries in his last 11 games after finishing the season in style, with Jones keen to get him involved against the Pumas.

“Jonah is a running threat, he’s strong and physical. The challenge is to get more out of him because he’s got a lot of good to give,” said the former fly-half.

“I’d say we’ve got more to come and that’s the good thing. We want to keep on pushing his standards.

“When he’s that good a physical threat, let’s get him on the ball more often because it benefits him as an individual but it also benefits us as a team. I’d like to think there is a lot more to come there.”

Holmes, who will win his seventh cap today, moved to Rodney Parade from Leicester last summer to improve his Wales chances.

The 28-year-old made his first Test start in two years against Canada and is set for a run in the team while Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams are with the Lions.

After missing out on the Six Nations, the summer Tests present a chance to ensure he is involved heavily in the autumn.

“It’s a huge opportunity for him, as it is with a number of our players and that’s exactly what we want,” said Jones.

“We want these boys not just to play, but play well and push their standards forward.

"That way, when we get everybody back, we’re in a really healthy situation, which is where we want to be.”