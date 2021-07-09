A BREAST cancer screening programme in Wales is being handed nearly £8 million to buy new effective imaging equipment.

Breast Test Wales, which usually screens 110,000 women every year, has been given £7.85 million from the Welsh Government.

The service run by Public Health Wales invites woman aged between 50 and 70 years for screening every three years. The programme looks for breast cancer before symptoms show using mammograms to enable early detection of the cancer.

The new funding, spread over the next two years, will be invested across Wales to replace mobile units, upgrades to centres and secure new 3D and biopsy equipment.

Announcing the funding, minister for health and social services, Eluned Morgan, said: "Cancer screening services help to support better outcomes for individuals. Treatment for breast cancer has the greatest chance of being successful when the cancer is caught at an early stage.

"In Wales between 2001 and 2017 the death rate from breast cancer was reduced by nearly 25 per cent. The investment announced today will ensure continued provision of breast screening services to meet current and the predicted future demands."

Dean Phillips, head of programme for Breast Test Wales said: "This investment will ensure that Breast Test Wales can continue to offer a high quality breast screening service using state of the art equipment and excellent facilities. We are absolutely delighted that Welsh Government has committed this funding to the breast screening programme in Wales. This will enable our staff to continue to offer this important service in Wales as locally as possible and on high quality equipment, which is great news."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in Wales in women. More than 70 per cent of breast cancers are diagnosed at stage one or two in Wales and the Breast Test Wales programme provides a vital service in helping to detect breast cancer early.