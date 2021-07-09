ALMOST 100 new Covid cases have been reported in Gwent today, according to Public Health Wales.

There are 94 new cases recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area among 655 across Wales in the latest figures.

And three areas of Gwent continue to have rolling weekly Covid rates in excess of 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Monmouthshire tops the table for the region in the latest figures, with 25 new cases.

There were 24 cases in Caerphilly and 20 new cases in Newport.

Torfaen recorded 16 new cases and there were nine reported in Blaenau Gwent.

The all-Wales seven day rolling Covid rate stands at 122.8.

And while three Gwent authorities exceed 100 cases per 100,000 residents in that time, all but one are below the national average.

Torfaen is the worst affected in Gwent, with a rate of 124.5.

Monmouthshire has a rate of 119.5, and Caerphilly has a rate of 113.2.

The rates in Blaenau Gwent and Newport are 93 and 92.5 respectively.

One new coronavirus related death was reported across Wales, but once again, there were none to report in Gwent.

READ MORE:

The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:

Conwy - 56

Wrexham - 47

Cardiff - 47

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 45

Flintshire - 44

Denbighshire - 44

Gwynedd - 39

Bridgend - 39

Swansea - 34

Powys - 31

Carmarthenshire - 27

Vale of Glamorgan - 27

Monmouthshire - 25

Caerphilly - 24

Newport - 20

Neath Port Talbot - 20

Torfaen - 16

Anglesey - 15

Blaenau Gwent - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - eight

Pembrokeshire - six

Ceredigion - two

Residents outside Wales - 24

Unknown location - six

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.