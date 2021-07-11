Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.
You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.
Apple - Quite a nervous dog who will need another dog to help her come out of her shell.
Bella - Bella is shy but happy to sit in someone's arms, looking for a loving home to help her come out of her shell.
Alba - Very beautiful girl, shy at the moment but will open up in the right home.
Ann - Very shy girl, will need a doggy friend in her home. Looking for a loving home to look after her.
Panama - Lovely lab, a little nervous at the moment but we're sure she'll come round quickly in the right home.
