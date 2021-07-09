A SIXTH man has been charged in connection with a murder.

Detectives investigating the death of Tomasz Waga on January 28 have charged another man.

Ajet Mehalla, 41, from Fairwater, Cardiff, has been charged with murder, section 18 assault, conspiracy to produce a class B and money laundering.

He was due to appear before Cardiff Magistrates Court today.

Waga's body was discovered by a member of the public at approximately 11.30pm on Thursday, January 28, in Westville Road, Penylan, Cardiff.

He had been the victim of a sustained assault.

Five other men have already been charged in connection with his death and are remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Three other men remain wanted on suspicion of murder.

They are:

Gledis Mehalla, 19, last known address Cathays, Cardiff

Elidon Elezi, 22, last known address East Finchley, London.

Artan Pelluci, 29, last known address Cathays, Cardiff

A number of vehicles have been seized as part of the investigation but attention remains on the whereabouts of a silver/grey Mercedes C200 Sport, registration BK09 RBX.

The Mercedes, which has links to the investigation and could contain vital evidence, was last seen in Cardiff on the day his body was found.

A £5,000 reward remains on offer from Crimestoppers for information about the three outstanding suspects and the whereabouts of the Mercedes.

A previous registered owner of the vehicle lives in the Fairwater area of Cardiff and is in no way connected to this investigation.

Anybody with information should contact South Wales Police on 101 or provide information online via the Major Investigation Public Portal.