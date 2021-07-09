THE BBC, ITV and Channel 4 have joined forces to bring together Digital UK Ltd which will facilitate the UK’s subscription-free television service of Freeview and Freesat UK.

The collaboration will mean UK viewers will continue to have access to range of high quality, free-to-view content from the country’s main broadcasters.

Jonathan Thompson, chief executive, Digital UK, said: “I’m delighted to be heading up the new entity and am very much looking forward to leading the development of free-to-view TV in the UK over the coming years.

“Freeview and Freesat are both major success stories for the UK’s TV industry and wider society, enabling the public policy goals that underpin public service broadcasting, allowing access to high quality TV for free, for all.”

As part of the move, Alistair Thom will be departing his role at chief executive of Freesat. BBC and ITV thank Alistair for his excellent leadership of Freesat and wish him the very best for the future.

Alistair Thom, chief executive Freesat, said: “I depart with a real sense of achievement for the Freesat I leave behind.

“It was my absolute pleasure to lead the transformation of the business, putting it on the path of consistent revenue growth through becoming vertically integrated, developing a Direct to Consumer proposition and establishing relationships with the biggest global SVOD players and Consumer Electronics businesses.

“I’m excited about what Freesat can bring to Digital UK and everything that a joined up free-to-view platform ecosystem can deliver for UK consumers.”

Digital UK has acquired Freesat from its two shareholders, the BBC and ITV, following the transaction being cleared by the relevant authorities and regulators.

The process of bringing together the operations of the two businesses will be implemented over the coming months.