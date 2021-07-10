IF YOU like a bit of a challenge and are looking to move to 'the best place to live in Wales' - then this piece of Georgian history could be the place for you.

The Grade II detached Georgian townhouse in the heart the Monmouthshire town of Usk, which was recently named as the Sunday Times' Best Place to live in Wales.

The substantial town house, with rooms over three floors, is in need of complete renovation and is set to be sold at auction later this month with a guide price of £270,00-plus.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, who are handling the sale of the historic and commanding property, said: "It does demand a degree of imagination but underneath all the scaffolding number 10 Old Market Street, Usk, is an imposing and statuesque Georgian townhouse.

"Usk is a highly sought after location in which to live. Part of the reason for this, apart from its location on the River Usk and the town's quaint market place and independent shops, is its myriad fine buildings and number 10 Old Market Street is among that illustrious collection.

"The vendor, who has owned the property since 1984, had plans to redevelop the building and connect it to the adjacent pub but, as can be seen, these plans stalled which now gives the new owner a brilliant opportunity to put their stamp on this fabulous building.

"This versatile building, which was formerly council offices and has also been private accommodation, would be ideal for a number of uses such as conversion to flats, maybe to two houses or commercial use such as tourism based, subject to necessary planning permission.

"As can clearly be seen from the photographs, this building requires full modernisation with the rear of the property semi-derelict. There are ongoing improvement works, which will be completed by the completion date, to include refurbished windows to the front, new guttering and fascias and three new chimneys, for compliance with a section 215 notice.

"We will be conducting inspections of the property but due to its condition those keen enough to have a tour will be required to wear hard hats and hi-vis jackets."

The accommodation currently includes an entrance lobby with staircase, thee rooms, former kitchen, wc, further room to rear and access to cellar. On the first floor there are five rooms and on the second floor a further three rooms. There is a rear yard and garden area. The property is listed with a guide price of £270,000-plus.

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online sale, at which this property along with some 90-plus others will be offered, starts at midday on Tuesday, July 20 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, July 22.