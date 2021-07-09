COMEDIAN and reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion Bill Bailey will host Wales’ first-ever major open air comedy event in Newport next month.

The actor and musician has been announced as the headline act for the first ever Festival of Comedy at Tredegar Park, which will be held on Friday, August 13.

The event will also include support from Reginald D Hunter and Gary Delaney.

Accompanying the line-up of live comedy will be a live house band, street food, a fun fair and more, alongside a special guest compere.

Event organisers have been committed to following Covid guidelines and have had to reschedule the Feeder concert to August 6.

Mr Bailey is a familiar face across the UK as a perennial panel show contestant, actor in shows and films including Black Books, Midsomer Murders and Hot Fuzz - and last year became the youngest-ever winner of Strictly Come Dancing.

He launched his Larks in Transit tour in 2018, which explored his many tales of shenanigans and mayhem from over 20 years as a travelling comedian. The final leg of the tour had to be cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but he's now announced a new limited run of socially-distanced performances to take place this summer.

In a statement, even organisers Escape Records said: "We’d like to take this moment to thank you all for your endless support and continued patience at this time. All ticket holders have been emailed about the rescheduled shows. By rolling over your tickets, you help keep the events industry alive in Wales and the jobs of many event and hospitality workers safe during this time. We love you all.

"As always, our main priority is the safety of our party goers, artists and staff. We continue to work with the local authorities and are following the latest government advice. The entire venue will be Covid compliant and all possible measures will be put in place to ensure it is a Covid safe environment for everyone.

"We cannot wait to see you back in the park."

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, July 14, at 10am.