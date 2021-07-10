THE Euro 2020 final is fast approaching, and while football might not be coming home this side of the border, you can still take home a bargain or two.

Across the UK, retailers are getting into the spirit of the beautiful game, and are offering customers a whole host of football inspired discounts and deals.

Though the final itself will be contested by Italy and England, shoppers here in South Wales will be able to save a penny or two – even if they don’t go on to watch the match with any great enthusiasm.

Of course, it would be virtually impossible to round up each and every deal on offer – but here at the Argus, we’ve pulled together a list of the more interesting ones, which you can check out below.

Asda

Supermarket giant Asda, which has a presence in the Pill area of the city, has a number of deals on the go this weekend, in their "Love the Game" range.

The big offer is a mix and match on crates of beer and cider, with any two available for £20, or three or £21 – though certain brands aren’t available in both offers.

If the game gets your appetite going, there are also two meal deals on offer.

One is a curry bundle – with Onion Bhajis, Chicken Tikka Masala, Chicken Jalfrezi and Rice all for £6.

The other is possibly more geared towards Italy fans, with two medium pizzas, a side, and a drink for £6.

There are a number of other deals on drinks, snacks, and BBQ food all suitable for matchday.

You can view these offers here.

Marks and Spencer

If the last Aldi offer was slightly geared towards Italy, then M&S are going all out.

The retailer, which has a Simply Food branch in the city centre, is offering “A Taste of Italy”.

This offer serves four – with four mains, and four sides on offer for £15.

What’s more, the retailer has long had a three for £7 deal on its Italian ready meal range.

These offers can be found here.

Aldi

Even though England knocked their homeland out of the competition, German retailer Aldi has avoided picking a side, at least from a culinary perspective.

The popular supermarket chain has a section on its online webstore called “Big night in – the ultimate matchday feast”.

Here, you can find all manner of meals, snacks, and drinks which are perfect for an evening in watching the big match – no matter who you support.

The full list of products can be found online here.

Tesco

Perhaps sensibly, Tesco are keeping well clear of the football fuss.

Instead, they have gotten into Wimbledon spirit, with a range inspired by the tennis.

That being said, they do also sell a 50 pack of party poppers – so should Sunday evening’s result go in your favour, the retailer is selling the tools needed to celebrate properly.

As Pringles once said, once you pop you can't stop, and this product can be found right here.

Currys PC World

Moving away from the supermarkets, and even electronics giant Currys PC World are getting behind the Three Lions, it would seem.

Currently, their website has a section which reads: “Bring the stadium experience home in time for Sunday.”

They are offering up to £300 off selected televisions before Sunday.

More information is availble online here.

Homebase

It isn’t specifically covered by any matchday deal, but if you’ve purchased your drinks for the game in one of the earlier deals, you’ll need somewhere to store it.

After all, you don’t want to miss a second of the action while running to the fridge.

Here, Homebase have got you covered – selling a 39-litre drinks cooler for £32, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

This handy product is available to purchase here.

B&M

Technically, this is not football related in itself, but it could elevate your viewing experience to the very top tier.

Now back in stock, B&M are selling Lay-Z-Spa inflatable hot tubs for £450.

Is there anything more decadent than watching the game from inside a hot tub? If there is, we cannot think of it.

While stocks last, this one can be found here.

Poundland

The final item on our list is arguably the most controversial of all.

Poundland are currently selling a variety of England flags – from car flags, to balcony flags, to good old fashioned bunting.

It is worth noting that it is not known if their Welsh stores will be stocking these items though.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, they are not selling any Italian flags.

Poundland's flag range can be found here.