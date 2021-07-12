A NUMBER of drivers have appeared in court this month, charged with speeding on the M4 around Newport.

They include a man fined more than £400 for travelling at 66mph on the motorway.

This is a round up of cases heard.

Jamie Manley

Manley, 31, of Green Willows, Cwmbran, has been fined more than £400 for speeding.

He was found to be driving at 66mph on the westbound M4 between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra on December 16, 2020.

The speed limit on the stretch of motorway at the time was 50mph.

At Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Manley was fined £440, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £44.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Paul Sulston

A Cardiff man has been fined almost £300 for speeding on the M4 between Magor and Newport.

Paul Sulston, of Elan Road, Llanishen, was found to be travelling at 57mph on the westbound carriageway when the speed limit was 50mph.

The offence occurred on December 16, 2020.

The 56-year-old was fined £292, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sarah Jane Phelps

Phelps, of Windsor Street, Swansea, was clocked driving at 69mph on the M4 westbound between junction 23A for Magor and junction 24 for Coldra.

At the time of the offence, on December 16, 2020, the speed limit on that section of the motorway was 50mph.

The 58-year-old's case was heard at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Phelps was fined £285, ordered to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £34.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Brett Barnett

Barnett was fined more than £200 at Newport Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, of Albion Street, Aberdare, was clocked travelling at 58mph on the M4 westbound between Magor and Newport.

He was fined £220 for the offence, which occurred on December 16, 2020.

He was also ordered to cover costs of £90 and pay a victim surcharge of £34.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.