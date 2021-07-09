A PALESTINIAN campaign group will be holding a protest outside a Newport shop on Saturday.

Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign will be holding an event calling on the public to boycott sports clothing brand Puma.

It will take place between midday and 2pm on Commercial Street, outside Sports Direct.

The group previously held a solidarity march through Friars Walk.

And the support for that protest has inspired the group to hold a second rally.

The call to boycott Puma is an international campaign.

The group accuse Puma of being involved in violations of international law and human rights.

Puma is the main sponsor of the Israel Football Association (IFA), which includes teams based in what pro-Palestine groups say are illegal Israeli settlements on stolen Palestinian land.

More than 200 Palestinian sports clubs have called on Puma to end the sponsorship deal.

A spokesman for Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: "Following the huge demonstration in June, we will join the Boycott Puma day of action and call on the public to give Puma the boot.

"The Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Rights Watch and Israeli human rights groups B’Tselem accuse of Apartheid - a horrific system of persecution and discrimination.

"Puma supports these policies of discrimination.”