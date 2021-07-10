THE final of Euro 2020 is finally here, and for non-football fans, their month-long nightmare is finally coming to an end.

Since June 11, our television screens have been dominated by the international competition, with regularly scheduled programming substituted for seemingly endless amounts of football.

For many, there has been no escape – turning on their TVs for the 10 o’clock news, only to be greeted by extra time and penalties.

While there is now only one game to go, it is the big one – and with England involved, there is seemingly no escape from the coverage.

Here at the Argus, we’ve got you covered though – as we’ve come up with a list of other things you could be doing instead of watching the football.

Of course, we might have missed out on a genius idea – and if we have, you can let us know in the comments below.

Love Island…of course

For football fans, talk of the Villa will bring up Jack Grealish in the mind.

But for everyone else, it is the location of the most talked about show on television at this time – Love Island.

Though this series hasn’t quite reached the steamy heights of years gone by, the ITV game show remains compelling enough to watch.

So far, there hasn’t been a lot of love going around this series, but that could all change this weekend.

Netflix – catch it while you can

If you don’t like football, you probably won’t be pleased to hear that both the BBC and ITV will be broadcasting the final.

While channels such as S4C and Channel 4 should provide an escape, another option is heading to the streaming platforms – such as Netflix.

Sunday night might even be the perfect time to watch something that you’ve been putting off for a while – and with a number of shows leaving the platform at the end of the month, now could be the time.

British classics such as Friday Night Dinner (August 1), Top Gear (July 15), and Only Fools and Horses (July 14) are being taken off Netflix over the coming days, so this could be your last chance to watch these.

Netflix – what’s new?





On a similar note, you might want to watch something new.

Or at least, something that has just been added to the platform.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t been the strongest month for new content, though a couple of decent films have been brought to the platform.

The likes of E.T., Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Bridget Jones’s Baby are all available to watch.

Another choice, which is being brought to Netflix on July 10, is 2000 classic Chicken Run – which makes for a purely nostalgic alternative to the football.

Get out and about

With the game kicking off at 8pm, most attractions in the area will likely be closed by this time.

That isn’t to say that you can’t avoid the pre-match build-up though.

The region is home to all kinds of areas of natural beauty, such as the RSPB Wetlands Nature Reserve, or the Fourteen Locks Canal Centre.

Another option is to go on a really long walk, to tire yourself out, before sleeping through the match.

Dine out – and support local business

A pick that is sure to be popular with foodies, is to book a table at 8pm on Sunday.

Newport, and the surrounding Gwent area is lucky to be home to restaurants catering to all kinds of tastes and palettes.

This weekend marks the perfect opportunity to try somewhere new, or to support your favourite local business.

Of course, if pub grub takes your fancy, there is no guarantee that they won’t also be screening the game.

Sport…anything but football

Football fatigue is a distinct possibility, even for sport fans.

Luckily, there are a few alternatives to watch.

Wimbledon is set to draw to a close on Sunday, giving tennis fans something to watch.

There are also rugby league games, and county cricket matches taking place across the UK – including Cardiff, where Glamorgan are set to welcome Northamptonshire to Sophia Gardens.

Finally, there might be football fans among us that simply don’t want to see England (or maybe Italy) in the final of a competition.

If that is you, there is also a match between Argentina and Brazil to enjoy, or a whole host of domestic matches in Scandinavia – if that floats your boat.