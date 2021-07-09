AN ABERGAVENNY site manager has won a coveted award for the second year in a row.

Gareth Lewis is the site manager for McCarthy Stone’s Plas Elyrch development in Abergavenny. He was given the Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Builders’ Council for the second year running.

The award sees candidates assessed on 44 different areas of site management including technical knowledge, consistency in the build process, leadership and organisational skills – as well as passing spot-checks on the day-to-day running of their site.

Mr Lewis – who has been with McCarthy Stone for more than four years - will go on to compete for National House Builders’ Council Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards.

He said: “At McCarthy Stone, every last detail is considered throughout the build programme, and I am proud to lead a construction team that shares a commitment to quality in every aspect of our work.

“This ethos ensures that we work together to consistently deliver developments of the highest standards, which has been particularly important in recent times, as we have implemented a new set of operating procedures to ensure safe site working practices.

“It is fantastic to be recognised at an industry level, particularly during an especially challenging year for everyone.”

McCarthy Stone chief executive John Tonkiss, said: “These awards are real testament to all the hard work and dedication of our site managers. They have delivered the very highest quality standards and have shown outstanding professionalism in what is a very important and demanding role. It’s an amazing achievement and my congratulations to them all.”

The awards have been running for more than 40 years and recognise site managers across the country who are creating homes of an outstandingly high standard.

NHBC chief executive, Steve Wood, said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years. Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers.

“At NHBC we are very proud of Pride in the Job, what it stands for and the impact it has across the sector. Pride in the Job winning sites have higher levels of homeowner satisfaction as these homes are among the very best in the country.

“Congratulations to all the 2021 Pride in the Job Quality Award winners – be proud of what you are building and the standards you are setting.”