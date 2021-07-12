MANY of England’s Covid rules are just days away from being scrapped as part of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of the pandemic.

Despite cases of the Delta variant of the virus rising, Mr Johnson’s government remains confident that their vaccination effort will allow for restrictions to ease without trouble.

As a result, restrictions which are currently in place are set to be drastically reduced from July 19 – which is being dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ by many.

Some of the changes that have been announced include news that social distancing is effectively being removed, and venues such as nightclubs will be allowed to open for the first time since before the very first wave of the pandemic.

But, arguably the most controversial announcement made revealed that face masks and face coverings will no longer be mandatory in all settings.

Of course, these changes only apply in England, with the Welsh Government currently preferring to remain cautious, especially when compared with our neighbours.

But, given England’s proximity to Newport and the surrounding areas, it is certain that many from our area will cross the border into England, where the rules will be different.

Earlier this week, the Argus asked our Facebook readers how they feel about these changes, and whether or not they would continue to wear a face covering when visiting England.

You can check out a selection of their comments below.

Argus readers react to England’s face covering rule change

Commenting on our Facebook page, our readers shared a variety of opinions.

We asked: Will you still wear a facemask when visiting shops and attractions in England?

Kaye Price said: “What? Go out and mix with people without taking any precautions and then get pinged by track and trace and have to isolate for 10 days? Not a fun way to spend the summer holidays.”

Claire Peach said: “Yes, and once my husband can go back to work at mass gathering he’d be daft not to, as an over fifty.”

Justin Barge said: “Never worn one never will.”

Richard Whitcombe said: “Won't bother in England or Wales.”

Keith Mortimer said: “We have bought medical masks that will protect us from those who choose not to wear theirs. And we can manage with holidays in the UK this year thank you.”

Christine Ormond said: “No and will make a point to shop In England for the freedom.”

Benny Lane said: “Yeah I will, the amount of people who cough all over the place instead of covering their mouth with their elbows is disgusting.”

Tasha Louise Tidley said: “When the option is available in Wales, I will still be wearing a mask and would appreciate people keeping their distance from those who do wear a mask.”

Shelley Collins said: “I think it’s up to individual whether they do or not and whether your comfortable around non Mask wearers I’ll still wear mine in crowded places n shopping but locally I won’t bother no.”

Christine Julia Thomas said: “No if it’s not the law.”

Maria Lester said: “I won't be wearing one when I don’t have to.”

Al Grime said: “Not a chance. I do however defend people's right to choose.”

Denise Wake said: “Probably in crowded shops/places yes, see how things go once the restrictions are lifted for a while before I go without a mask completely.”

Tony Griffiths said: “Think about the people who work in these places they need respect. Working in a shop is hard and all too often frightening and dangerous They are people that also have families and loved ones too.”

What rules are changing in England?





Once again, it is worth noting that this only affects England at this time.

But, from July 19, here’s what is changing:

There will be no limit on how many people can meet up either indoors or outdoors

All settings, including nightclubs, will be able to open

All restrictions on weddings and funerals – including number of attendees and rules regarding singing and dancing will be lifted

The legal requirement to wear a face covering will be lifted

Social distancing will be lifted

Workers will no longer be instructed to work from home as necessary

More information can be found on the UK Government website here.