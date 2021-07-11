A SEX offender with a long list of past convictions living in Ebbw Vale has been jailed for a year for failing to let police know he was sleeping rough.

Anthony Taylor, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements under the sexual offences act.

Taylor, 36, was made subject of the requirements for 10 years in 2013 after a conviction for sexual assault.

In June this year, he failed to register an address, putting him in breach of the condition.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, prosecutor Christopher Evans said: "He was required to register an address or register as no fixed abode by June 5.

"On June 7, police officers checked the system and saw that there was no address registered.

"Calls were made to Ebbw Vale police station and they confirmed no address had been registered.

"Enquiries were made and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"On June 16, he was located on a grassy area by Tesco in Ebbw Vale and arrested."

Mitigating, Gareth John asked the judge to consider the "extenuating circumstances" that Taylor found himself in.

He said: "This is a defendant who needs help and has real mental health issues.

"Effectively the defendant was homeless.

"When he was found sleeping in an open air area near the supermarket he was in a very poor condition.

"His face was very heavily burned because he could not find any shade."

Recorder Greg Bull QC sentenced Taylor, who has 74 convictions for 125 previous offences, to 12 months in prison.

He explained: "In my judgement this is a serious case.

"I accept you are a man with mental health problems but there is no report before me that suggests treatment is available at this time.

"The report before me brings depressing reading because it shows you can be a danger not just to yourself but to the people you come into contact with as well.

"You are a man who has committed 125 previous offences and there are many convictions. You have been a persistent offender."