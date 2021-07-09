POLICE are appealing for information after thousands of pounds of jewellery was stolen.
Gwent Police are investigating a break-in and burglary at an address near Old Raglan Road, in Monmouthshire, which took place on Tuesday, July 6, shortly before 12.10pm.
A number of items were stolen including:
- Green tweed suit - size 36R trouser and 42 jacket
- Aquamarine and diamond gold ring
- 18ct yellow gold clip on opal earrings
- Ladies vintage stainless steel Omega automatic watch with a blue dial
- 9ct gold topaz ring
- 18ct white gold solitaire white sapphire ring
- 18ct white gold ring with four diamonds
- 18ct yellow gold wide wedding ring
- Handmade silver bracelet with large links and T-bar fastening
- Yellow gold Victorian oval ring with six diamonds set inside and with small crescent shapes around the outside of the oval
- Solid silver jewellery box
- Harrods snakeskin jewellery box
- Mirrored glass jewellery box with three drawers
The suspect is described as being a white man in his 50s, of stocky build, around 5ft4 inches tall and had blue eyes.
He was wearing a pink top and a blue/grey cap with similar colour trousers; he left the scene in a white Ford Connect Transit van.
Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information.
Police staff investigator, Emma Giannuzzi, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been offered any of these items for sale to please get in contact with us."
She continued: "If you have any information or recognise the description of the suspect, we would urge you to come forward.”
Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2100236048.
You can also contact Gwent Police via social media on Facebook and Twitter or you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
