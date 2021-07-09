CHEPSTOW will be awash with colour from this weekend in the run up to the Festival of Arts later this month.
From Saturday, July 10, nine large Street Art Works promoting issues that matter to Chepstow Secondary School students will be on display in Lower Church Street.
They are competing for a £500 prize, donated by Chepstow Town Council, as part of the Art in Action activities organised by the Chepstow Festival of Arts, which is taking place on Saturday, July 17.
Voting to decide the winning picture will be on the festival's website, or by scanning QR codes adjacent to each picture.
Voting starts on July 11 for one week only.
At the festival Fresh Creative are running street art workshops through out the day in Priory Green where four more pictures will be created.
Among them will be 220 brightly decorated umbrellas painted by local primary school children lining Church Walk, and Peter Lord of Aardman animations will give a keynote speech in St Mary's Priory (12.15pm) where young children will learn how to make Gromit, Shaun the Sheep and Morph models.
These Art in Action activities are only a small part of a spectacular day with 28 performance acts, 24 professional artists in the High Street, 70 plus amateur arts exhibiting other venues, sculptors in the Moot Hall, a Craft Fair in the newly restored board school and much more.
For more information visit, chepstowfestivalarts.co.uk
To ensure everyone can enjoy this event there will be a Park and Ride Service to the Town from the Chepstow Racecourse Car Park.
