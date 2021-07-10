THE Prince of Wales popped by Gwent yesterday as part of a week-long tour of the country.

He visited the Ponthir House Inn, where a pop-up village store has been opened during lockdown.

All pictures: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales meets clientele during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near Newport, Wales. The prince is meeting staff, pub regulars and

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales tries some Butty Bach (a Welsh term meaning 'little friend') ale during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales meets local residents.during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near Newport, Wales. The prince is meeting staff, pub

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales talks to pupils from Ponthir Church in Wales Primary School during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near Newport, Wales.

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales talks to staff from the community shop located outside the Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near Newport, Wales. The prince is meeting

South Wales Argus: The Prince of Wales, looks at an old Jaguar as he arrives for a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir, near Newport, Wales. The prince is meeting