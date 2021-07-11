WIMBLEDON is drawing to a close, but Newport, and the wider Gwent area has been hit by tennis fever.

Like the rest of the UK, we were captivated by the efforts of British wildcard Emma Raducanu, who defied the odds to reach the fourth round of tennis’s most famous tournament.

But, with the action drawing to a close with the men’s singles final on Sunday (July 11), we don’t have to simply forget about the sport for a whole year.

We don’t even have to wait until the next major tournament comes onto our television screens either.

Newport, and the surrounding area, is home to a number of tennis courts and sports clubs, allowing people to pick up a racquet and play.

We might not cover each and every facility in the region, but here is what you need to know about getting involved in tennis locally.

If we've missed your favourite tennis facility out, let us know in the comments section below, or on one of our dedicated social media pages – including the Argus Sport page.

Tennis facilities near you – what you need to know

Allt-Yr-Yn Tennis Club

Located just a stone’s throw from the city centre, it is home to eight artificial, floodlit grass courts.

The facilities cater to junior, adult, and competitive tennis events.

What’s more, there is also changing facilities, and a clubhouse – complete with bar.

Information as to membership costs are only available to those who enquire

Stow Park Lawn Tennis Club

Unsurprisingly located in the Stow Park area of the city, these courts also cater to all ages, and all skill levels.

According to their website, there are a variety of membership options, along with the ability to book one of six courts.

An adult membership for a year is £45, though there are infant, couples, and family membership options on offer too.

Everything you need to know can be found here.

Newport Live

The operators of a number of the city’s sport facilities, Newport Live have resumed a number of their tennis offerings.

At this time, this includes:

Socials

1 to 1 Tennis Lessons

Autism Friendly Tennis

Junior Wheelchair Tennis

According to their website, “Courts are available between 8am and 6pm at a cost of £5 for 50 minutes”.

Members are able to book eight days in advance, while non members can do so four days in advance.

More information can be found here.

Cwmbran Tennis Club

Located in the grounds of Green Meadow Golf and Country Club, the club has been a mainstay since 1987.

During week nights, there is a full coaching programme for children and adults.

On weekends, the courts are used for social tennis.

All ability levels are welcome, and both members, and pay-and-play individuals, are welcome.

An adult membership for a year is £138.

An adult membership for a year is £138.

Six Bells Park

Located in Abertillery, junior tennis lessons are available at Six Bells Park.

Different sessions are on offer for different age groups, with the classes catering to children between the ages of three and 12.

Running on Saturday mornings, lessons are £3 per session.

The coach is also said to offer private coaching to people of all ages and abilities.

More information is available here.

Chepstow Tennis Club

This club is located at the Chepstow Athletic Club, and all abilities are said to be welcome.

Club sessions take place on Tuesdays at 6.30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

It appears as though courts can also be booked on an individual basis.

An adult membership costs £120 for a year.

An adult membership costs £120 for a year.