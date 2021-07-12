TWO teenagers have been jailed for their involvement in a 'significant' crack cocaine operation between London and Newport.

Between June 2020 and March 2021, Safwan Siddiqui and Khaalid Muse, both 19, were involved in the SNK drug line, which ran predominantly between the two cities, but also saw drugs sold as far as Edinburgh and the south of England.

Prosecutor Josh Scouller told Cardiff Crown Court how police were called to an address in Jamaica Gardens, Newport, where a man had been assaulted.

At the address, they found cannabis and 1.8 grams of crack cocaine – with 52 per cent purity.

Police also found a mobile phone, which contained drug-related messages with reference to two people – referred to in the messages as K and S.

These were linked back to Muse, of Broadhurst Gardens in Camden, London, and Siddiqui, whose listed address is the Glenroy Hotel in Newport.

Both defendants were arrested on March 4. They both admitted conspiring to supply crack cocaine.

In one month, the phone had sent out more than 2,300 messages advertising drugs for sale, said Mr Scouller.

Mr Scouller told the court how Siddiqui and Muse would make regular trips between London and Newport via National Express buses.

“The trips to London were to deposit cash and collect drugs,” he said.

Mr Scouller said the pair had clearly been involved in the dealing of “significant amount of cocaine.”

“Both defendants had enrolled at Coleg Gwent as cover for them being in Newport, but both had their membership suspended for not attending,” he added.

Tobias Smith, representing Siddiqui, rejected that the defendant travelled from London to Newport only to sell drugs, as he had in fact been arrested along with two older men in 2019.

“It was decided to bail Mr Siddiqui away from London, in Newport,” said Mr Smith.

“He was bailed to an address in Newport. However he was later bailed to the hotel in which he was arrested.”

However, Mr Smith said Siddiqui needed money to fund his cannabis habit, and because his hotel room had no cooking facilities, his living expenses were higher.

“He had been shown how to make easy money, presumably in relation to drugs” said Mr Smith.

Representing Muse, Gareth Williams said: “His references show that he is a capable young man.

“It makes this a sad situation.

“He was highly thought of in school, but something happened between then and now to take him down this path.

“In the right environment he is capable of more.

“He has never been in trouble before.

“It is not the case that this defendant was living a lavish lifestyle. He was living in a hotel set up by social services.”

Summing up, Judge Niclas Parry said: “For the better part of nine months you were involved in a county lines drug operation. You were making regular journeys from London to Newport.

“Newport is an area blighted by the harm caused by drugs.

“Your role is a significant role – street dealers.

“You were involved in something more. You were involved in a conspiracy.”

Addressing Siddiqui, and referring to his previous arrest, the judge said: “Because of those matters you were helped, you were supported, so you wouldn’t become involved in a new matter. But you did.”

Siddiqui was jailed for 31 months in prison, while Muse was sentenced to 28 months in prison.