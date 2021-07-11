MORRISONS shoppers have been warned over a new scam offering a fake prize to unsuspecting victims.

Morrisons is one of the UK’s ‘big six’ supermarkets alongside Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s Aldi and Lidl with stores across the UK.

Customers of the supermarket chain are being told to remain vigilant as a new email scam sweeps across the country.

With customers across the UK, fraudsters are targeting shoppers by pretending to be the huge supermarket brand.

Victims receive an email claiming to be from Morrisons saying that they have been chosen to enter into a prize draw to win Morrisons vouchers.

The bogus email claims that vouchers with £100, £500 or even £1,000 are up for grabs.

The email start by saying: “It’s your lucky day!”

It continues: "Your details have been randomly chosen from our customer system to participate in our weekly satisfaction evaluation.

"It will require only 1 minute of your time and 1 in every 10 users receives an amazing prize.

"Today’s prizes are: Morrisons £100 voucher, Morrisons £500 voucher and Morrisons £1000 voucher."

Eager to rush the target into a decision, there is a five minute limit on claiming the prize will “automatically go to the next user” if a decision is not made.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: “This email is designed by third-parties posing as Morrisons, for the purpose of fraudulent activity.

“Please do not click any links, open attachments or enter personal information. We would never ask for your bank details in order to redeem vouchers.”