TAKE a look through keyhole of the Gwent four-bed home on the market for nearly £2 million.

The stunning home is set in around 12 acres of land in Glascoed, near Usk.

The spacious country property includes four bedrooms, four reception rooms, a game and cinema room, and four bathrooms.

The mature gardens and grounds also feature a heated swimming pool.

Outbuildings include a modern barn, mobile office blocks and a separate yard.

Planning permission has also been secured for an office building and seven lodges to be built on the land.

Agents, Rural Scene, described the home as "very special".

They said: "Wern Farm is a very special country property situated along a tree lined drive with plenty of parking and turning areas and access to its own private yard area.

"The house is beautifully presented with flexible accommodation having excellent living and entertaining spaces including snooker and cinema rooms which could adapt for other uses.

"A number of the main reception rooms open out to an outside swimming pool and bar area. The property would suit those wishing to work from home.

"There is a separate yard with a multipurpose barn, two loose boxes and a number of mobile office blocks currently in situation. There is Planning Permission for a further permanent home office.

"There is also Planning Permission for seven holiday lodges within the grounds where there is a lovely summer house ideal for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful rural location.

"The nearby pretty town of Usk, on the banks of the River Wye, has a range of high street shops and facilities including a butchers, restaurants, public houses, etc.

"More extensive facilities are offered by Cwmbran with an excellent shopping centre, also at Abergavenny which also has a wide range of amenities and a mainline rail service to Cardiff and Bristol.

"There is a local golf course and equestrian centre and the property is readily accessible to Chepstow and the Severn Bridge with M4 access at Newport to the south."

For more information, contact Rural Scene on 01264 850700.