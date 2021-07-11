LOOK inside the delightful four-bed home set to go under the hammer.

Located in Govilon, just outside of Abergavenny, the property comes with a generous plot of land, including gardens and a garage.

Entering on the ground floor, you find three reception rooms and a utility room.

While four bedrooms, a water closet and a family bathroom are on the first floor of the home.

A driveway offers off road parking, as well as a small detached garden.

To the front of the property there is lawned area with trees and flower beds leading to a second level area with potential for redevelopment subject to the necessary planning permissions.

The home comes with a guide price of £290,000.

Auctioneers, Auction House South Wales, say: "This delightful stone built detached house offers family sized accommodation in the sought after village of Govilon.

"The house sits on a generous plot with mature gardens and a garage.

"Govilon is located just outside the market town of Abergavenny and is within walking distance of the Monmouthshire Brecon Canal.

"There are excellent roads links via the much improved A465 and the A449 towards Newport and the M4."

You can take a virtual tour of the property here.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a Reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure Guide.

The online auction will begin at midday on Monday.

The scheduled end date for the auction is 12.42pm on Wednesday.

For more information contact Auction House South Wales on 02920 475184.