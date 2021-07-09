A NEW commission by international artist Luke Jerram has seen Wales' famous Llangollen Bridge transformed into a giant patchwork to mark the launch of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod this weekend.

The world-famous event has returned this year with a diverse new cultural programme specially commissioned, and streamed free of charge, to celebrate the message of international peace and friendship on which it was founded over 70 years ago. All content will remain available to view on the website and YouTube following the programme premieres.

Betsan Moses, interim chief executive of the Llangollen Eisteddfod for 2021 is leading the creation of a fresh, diverse, world-class cultural programme to connect with both new and existing audiences, after last year's event was postponed.

She says: "The Llangollen Eisteddfod was founded on the idea of bringing peace and this year's cultural programme expresses what it stands for; peace, creativity and togetherness. We're looking forward to sharing a varied and inspiring programme of events online this weekend, with an array of world-class performers across musical and artistic genres and exciting new commissions to delight both existing and new audiences across the globe.

"And we're hugely excited about Bridges, Not Walls which celebrates everything Llangollen's much-loved Eisteddfod stands for, as well as offering us a physical connection with this beautiful town for this year's online event and attracting visitors over the summer."

The new artwork, Bridges Not Walls, is a first commission in Wales for the internationally renowned Luke Jerram, known for public art installations around the world including Museum of the Moon and Play Me, I'm Yours street pianos, and who completed his degree at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Over a hundred individually handcrafted squares of fabric, from people in the local community and around the world, were submitted for inclusion in the giant patchwork which celebrates the traditional craft of Wales and many participating nations. Made up of 800 one-metre-wide squares in total, the artwork covers both sides of the 60 metre-long bridge, connecting this year's online festival with its physical roots and creating an ever-changing artwork depending on the angle, light and weather conditions - all of which is reflected in the water beneath.

This year, the Eisteddfod is being largely held online, with the main programme presented free of charge over the weekend of the 9 to 11 July. All performances will be streamed live online via the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod website with no need to book tickets or pre-register. Bridges, Not Walls will remain in place on Llangollen Bridge until August 5.

With funding support from Welsh Government, this year's Eisteddfod will celebrate the broadest possible range of genres from classical, choral, hip hop, dance and world music, as well as Luke Jerram's Llangollen bridge artwork, to connect with existing and new audiences in preparation for its physical return in 2022.