CAREERS Wales is launching a new initiative to recognise employers across the country who work with the organisation and local schools to help enrich careers education for pupils.

Through business engagement activities including presentations, site visits and workshops, companies can provide engaging and inspiring learning experiences for pupils in local schools, which help to increase their understanding of the world of work in Wales and gain direct insights into specific job roles, sectors and industries.

Supporting the new initiative, economy minister Vaughan Gething said: "Giving young people enriching experiences so they can make the right decisions about their future career options is vitally important.

"So I want to personally thank this network of employers for the important role they play in inspiring and enriching young peoples’ careers education.

"Our young people hold the key to Wales’ future success, so it is essential we work together to support young peoples’ future, so they can fulfil their true potential."

In recognition of the importance of these enhanced learning opportunities for school pupils through local business engagement, Careers Wales are launching a new ‘school valued partner’ initiative.

Companies committing to careers education activities through Careers Wales with their local school will be awarded the status of a school valued partner for that institution, strengthening relationships between schools in Wales and the companies operating around them.

Careers learning experiences broaden the horizons of young people, helping them to identify what interests them as well as what companies are looking for, and ultimately assist with decisions they’ll need to make that will impact their future career paths.

Employers are also able to benefit from these interactions, by positively impacting their potential future workforce, directly attracting new talent and developing their corporate social responsibility programmes.

Careers Wales recently held a celebration week, to thank employers for the work they already do with young people across the country, and to encourage more employers to come forward and work with the organisation to become a school valued partner with their local school.

Jeremy Miles, minister for education and the Welsh Language, has also commended the organisations involved in the scheme, and said: "I’m very pleased with the response from employers in providing these learning opportunities for young people across Wales, particularly given the links they’ve built with schools in doing so.

"Connections such as these are vital as we look to help young people in their journey from education into the workplace, and would encourage those employers interested in working with schools to take part in the Careers Wales ‘School Valued Partner’ initiative."

Mark Owen, Head of Services to Stakeholders at Careers Wales, said: “We are extremely proud to be launching this new initiative to help recognise the importance of partnership working and enhance the relationships between schools and employers.

"We very much appreciate the meaningful and influential learning opportunities that so many of our valued partners have provided to schools around the country and want to build further on this success with the School Valued Partner scheme.

"I’d like to thank all the employers we currently work with, and encourage any companies wanting to find out more to get in touch with us – we’d love to look at how we can all work together."

To find out more about becoming a School Valued Partner, please get in touch with employerengagement@careerswales.gov.wales and 0800 028 4844.