National Doughnut Week starts on Saturday, kicking off seven days of sweet treat bliss.

The week, which raises money for The Children’s Trust requires businesses to opt-in to taking part, and many have chosen to do so.

According to the organisers, Newport business Convey Law is taking part – raising money internally.

But, while no bakeries or restaurants in the area are participating in National Doughnut week, Newport, and the surrounding area, is not short of places to purchase a doughnut – or several.

However, it has been a pretty tough time for doughnut fans in Newport of late – with two big casualties on the high street.

Last year, Krispy Kreme’s lease came to an end on their retail store in Friar’s Walk, and the American firm declined to renew it – leaving the city.

Months later, Donut King closed its doors too.

Located inside the Debenhams store, it was a casualty of the department store’s high street exodus.

Despite these setbacks, there are still a number of doughnut vendors locally, and while we may not be able to round them all up, you can check out a solid selection below.

If we’ve missed out on anywhere which sells a top dollar doughnut, let us know in the comments, or on the Eating Out in South Wales Facebook group here.

Best places to buy a doughnut in Newport

Coco di Mama Kitchens

Located in Friars Walk, this restaurant sells Bomboloni – mini doughnuts filled with a caramelised Biscoff centre.

According to delivery apps, these are available in an order of three, or nine.

Their full offering can be viewed online here.

Coffee Corner

Despite Krispy Kreme leaving town, Friars Walk is retaining its reputation as doughnut central at this time.

The popular coffee shop sells a huge variety of cakes and pastries – including just one type of doughnut.

Luckily for this establishment, it sounds delicious – as it is a strawberry sprinkled doughnut.

The menu can be viewed on Uber Eats here.

The Hot Bread Shop

Situated on Chepstow Road, this establishment appears to boast the most variety, when it comes to doughnuts.

A popular café even without factoring in its doughnuts, they sell jam, sugar ring, iced, chocolate, and cream doughnuts.

All in all, something for everyone – unless you don’t actually like doughnuts.

This can be found online here.

Gelato

The Caerleon based dessert parlour has a doughnut based offering on its menu – but how nice it is, is largely up to the customer.

Price dependant based on how many ordered, and what toppings are chosen, customers can customise sauce, toppings, extras, and sides.

In all fairness, with the choices available, it seems pretty unlikely that these doughnuts would be anything less than delicious – especially with nostalgic snacks such as Happy Hippos available.

Everything you need to know can be found here.

McDonald’s

There are a number of McDonald’s in and around the city – too many to list in one place.

Helpfully, the menu is the same in each and every store – unless the dreaded McFlurry machine is on the blink anywhere.

A staple on each and every store’s menu at present is the Millionaire’s Donut – a doughnut topped with chocolate and millionaire’s shortbread. Indulgent.

This can be viewed on any McDonald’s branch’s website.

Asda

This might be viewed as a wildcard, but supermarket doughnuts, especially when freshly baked, can be pretty top tier.

Currently, it is possible to order an Uber Eats delivery from Asda in Pill, which seems like an alien concept.

But, it does mean that you can stay at home, and have a pack of five Asda jam doughnuts delivered to your doorstep.

Marvel in that technology – and realistically, get jam everywhere.

This service can be found here.

BP Malpas

If a supermarket seemed like a strange choice, then a petrol station takes it to the next level.

But, the BP garage in Malpas sells glazed doughnuts.

What’s more, according to their Deliveroo rating, it isn’t a bad place to order from either, with an average of 4.4 from 35 reviews.

It might be plain compared to some of the others on offer, but if you’re in a fix, this establishment will have you covered.

If you don’t believe us, you can check this out here.

Everything you need to know about National Doughnut Week can be found here.