THIS week we reach the letter J in our travels through the alphabet and as expected the members of the camera club have sent us a great selection of jolly images.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Jumping: In muddy puddles. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

Japanese: Cherry blossom in Pontypool Park. Picture: Sarah Davey

Jones: The Ken Jones Memorial in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain

January: A cold month in 2021 at Rogiet countryside park. Picture: Francesca Bowen

Jalopy: Near Caerleon Road, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott

Jack Russell: In a hammock in Crosskeys. Picture: Corina Setchfield

Junk: May come in handy one day. Picture: Ian Agland

Just watered: An abundance of blooms. Picture:  Andrew Bowen

Joyful: A little one jumping. Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones

Jackdaw: Picture by Maria Davies