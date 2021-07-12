THIS week we reach the letter J in our travels through the alphabet and as expected the members of the camera club have sent us a great selection of jolly images.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,400 people are signed up as camera club members.
Jumping: In muddy puddles. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
Japanese: Cherry blossom in Pontypool Park. Picture: Sarah Davey
Jones: The Ken Jones Memorial in Blaenavon. Picture: Tammy Louise Mountain
January: A cold month in 2021 at Rogiet countryside park. Picture: Francesca Bowen
Jalopy: Near Caerleon Road, Newport. Picture: Sian McDermott
Jack Russell: In a hammock in Crosskeys. Picture: Corina Setchfield
Junk: May come in handy one day. Picture: Ian Agland
Just watered: An abundance of blooms. Picture: Andrew Bowen
Joyful: A little one jumping. Picture: Katie Telfer-Jones
Jackdaw: Picture by Maria Davies
