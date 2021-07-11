THIS is the time of year when our diaries are usually packed with any amount of festivals, parades, carnivals and shows to go to.

But, like last year, it's not happening again just yet. So we've been back into our archives and dug out this selection of images from the Blaenavon World Heritage Day costume parade which took place in June 2011. Were you there?

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE SOME OF THE CROWDS

Crowds at the event

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE CHATTY FORSTER IN FACE PAINT MASK [OK]

Chatty Forster in face paint

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE THE CROWDS

Crowds at the world heritage day

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE ST PETERS SCHOOL TAKES TO DANCE

St Peter's School takes to dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE

The costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE THE ALISON LEE ACADEMY OF DANCE

The Alison Lee Academy of Dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE THE ALISON LEE ACADEMY OF DANCE

The Alison Lee Academy of Dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE ONE OF THE LITTLE ONES IN THE PARADE

One of the little ones in the parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE

The costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE SOME OF THE CROWDS

Crowds at the World Heritage Day

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE THE ALISON LEE ACADEMY OF DANCE

The Alison Lee Academy of Dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT WITH THE ARTISTS WHO HELP WITH CHILDRENS COSTUME

Artists who help with children's costumes

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

Costume parade based on education past and present

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE THE ALISON LEE ACADEMY OF DANCE

The Alison Lee Academy of Dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE

Costume parade

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE ST PETERS SCHOOL TAKES TO DANCE

St Peter's School takes to dance

South Wales Argus: MM 25.6.11 BLAENAVON WORLD HERITAGE DAY COSTUME PARADE BASED ON EDUCATION PAST AND PRESENT

The costume parade - education past and present