DIE-HARD football fans on Wales Street have renamed their road England Street ahead of the Euros final on Sunday.

Residents on the road in Oldham, near Manchester, have adorned their homes in England flags and erected the new red-and-white sign above the original.

The 'England St' road sign put up by residents of Wales Street in Oldham, Lancashire, renaming it to England Street ahead of the England football team playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final on Sunday. Picture: PA

The road in Lancashire, which sits between Prince Charlie Street and Prince George Street, looks patriotic ahead of the Three Lions’ clash with Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Many people will be watching the game from their living rooms, and Wales Street resident Eddie Leatherbarrow has been spotted with an assortment of England-themed flags flying from his home.

Schoolchildren Noah Butterworth, Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth have also been celebrating England’s winning streak in the Euro 2020 tournament in their front garden.

Gareth Southgate’s team broke past the semi-final stage of the international tournament for the first time in 25 years on Wednesday, when they beat Denmark at Wembley Stadium.

Similar decorations were spotted at the prime minister’s official residence on Downing Street later on Friday, with St George flag bunting draped across the front railings and between the first floor windows.

(left to right) Noah Butterworth, Harry Chamberlain and Aviana Butterworth on Wales Street, Oldham, Lancashire, where residents have renamed the road to England Street ahead of the England football team playing in the UEFA Euro 2020 Final on Sunday. Picture: PA

At either side of the door to Number 10, the windows were decked out with larger flags to show support for Southgate’s squad.

Boris Johnson, who watched the game at Wembley with his wife Carrie, has wished the national men’s team the “very best” ahead of the final.