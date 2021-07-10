GIRL guides have earned praise for spending a weekend cleaning Barry beaches.

A group of girls from Rainbows, Brownies and Guides – from Vale of Glamorgan district which includes West end of Barry, Rhoose and St Athan – have done their bit for the environment by tackling litter at Gilestone and Barry Island beaches over two days.

District Commissioner for Girlguiding (Vale of Glamorgan), Mandy Giltinan said: “We decided we could make a useful impact and help the environment by holding a weekend of beach cleans.

“Guiding is all about caring for our communities around us and taking a responsibility for looking after our environment.

“We wanted to encourage our young members to have an awareness of the harm that litter causes in the environment, to our coast lines and to the marine life. That even a small piece of litter can have a big impact.

“Our young members found an assortment of litter including small toys, cigarette stubs, socks, masks, and even underpants.

“The weather was kind to us and after successfully clearing the beaches of litter and rubbish, the Rainbows, Brownies and Guides enjoyed a picnic at Gileston Beach and an ice-cream at Barry Island Beach.

“They did a fantastic job and we are very proud of them all.

“We are also very grateful for the help and support of Trevor and Julie, from Volunteer Beach clean, who helped us organise the event and even supplied the equipment for us.”

OTHER NEWS:

Volunteer Beach Clean is a group which organises various beach cleans in in an effort to protect our planet.

Group organiser, Trevor McGarrigle, who has been involved with beach cleaning for three years said: “I supplied the equipment needed, with 50 volunteers over the two days.

“Thank you to the girl guides – they did an amazing job.”

Girl guides are among many organisations who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic; normally a large fete – for girl guides and scouts – is held at Romilly Park on the first weekend of July but this year it could not be held.

“The fete not only raises much needed funds to enable our youth groups to continue to grow and survive, but it also raises the profile of Girlguiding and Scouting in our local area and is an opportunity to showcase what we do,” said Ms Giltinan.

“Although sadly, our fundraising and recruitment opportunities at the fete will be missed this year, we are hoping that the Guiding and Scouting fete will be back next year with the continued support of our sponsors and the members of the public who have all been brilliant in the long history of the fete."

If anyone would like to register their interest in becoming a volunteer or register their daughter for Girlguiding visit www.girlguiding.org.uk