THE Euro 2020 tournament ends this Sunday with England v Italy.

The two teams will battle it out at Wembley Stadium, with the match kicking off at 8pm tomorrow, July 11.

BBC and ITV will both be showing the action live and – while some may want to watch from the comfort of their home – some may be wondering where to watch the final.

Here are some great places in Newport which will be showing the game.

At The Ridgeway

At The Ridgeway will offer an atmosphere for footy fans to watch the final. There will be screens in all their marquees, with food served until 10pm. Booking is essential – book your place by calling 01633 266053.

Breeze Bar

Breeze Bar on Cambrian Road will be showing the game with people able to book their place online, but tickets are selling fast. For £30 people can book a table of four – which includes a pitcher of draught, or a cocktail/gin tree and sides platter. or £40 people can book a table of six – which includes a pitcher of draught, or a cocktail/gin tree and sides platter, plus a round of either Jagerbombs or Tequila Rose.

Gaer Inn

Tables are filling fast to watch the Euro 2020 final at Gaer Inn, on Gaer Road in Newport. Book your table by calling 01633 246066.

The Llanwern Bull

A few spaces are left at The Llanwern Bull on Kings Wall Drive – to book a space call 01633 530531.

OTHER NEWS:

Tredegar Arms Rogerstone

Tredegar Arms Rogerstone on Cefn Road has shown plenty of the Euro 2020 action since the event kicked off. To enquire about availability call 01633 548449.

Beefeater pubs:

Beefeater pubs will be showing the game at their venues, including:

The Coldra, Coldra Junction on Chepstow Road (01633 411 390)

Coach and Horses, Castleton near Cardiff (01633 680 070)

Find your nearest one here.

Greene King pubs:

Greene King is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, running more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK. Their venues have shown the action since Euro 2020 kicked off on June 11, and the final is no exception. You can watch the action at the following:

Parc-y-Prior Inn, Newport

Tredegar Arms, Bassaleg

Man of Gwent, Newport

New Inn Motel, Newport

The following Newport pubs have been showing the Euro 2020 matches; booking is recommended.