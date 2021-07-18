OUR Newport is very precious to the people who live and work here.

They may love it, they may hate it but to them it is home.

But these Newportonians are not the only ones on the planet.

According to the website geotargit.com there are apparently 56 places in the world named Newport. And 14 of those are in the UK.

There are Newports in eight countries around the world. America has the highest number of places called Newport, spread across 33 regions.

Most Newports can be found above the equator. The northern most place is in Fife in Scotland and the southern most is in Victoria in Australia.

So what are these other Newports like and how do they differ from our Newport?

We take a look at five from across the globe.

So to start with Newport, South Wales:

Known in Welsh as Casnewydd, Newport sits on the River Usk and had a population of 145,700 at the 2011 census.

Made a city in 2002, it was the site of the last large-scale armed insurrection in Britain, the Newport Rising of 1839 led by the Chartists.

It was the largest coal exporting port in Wales up to the rise of Cardiff in the mid-1800s.

Other claims to fame include hosting the Ryder Cup in 2010 and the NATO summit in 2014.

Newport, Victoria, Australia

Situated about 10km west of Melbourne central business district, Newport is an inner suburb of the city. In ther 2016 census it had a population of 12,916.

European settlement began in Newport at what was then called Williamstown Junction in around 1862, with a Telegraph Office and Post Office by 1869. It was renamed Newport in 1881.

The Newport Railway Workshops played a key role in the development of the suburb, formerly the main workshops of the Victorian Railways. The workshops are just south of the Newport railway station. The Newport Power Station is another feature of the suburb, the chimney of which remains one of the tallest towers in Melbourne at 183 metres. The original coal-fired generators were replaced in 1981 with a single 500MW gas-fired generator and operates during peak-load periods.

Newport, Rhode Island, USA

This Newport is a seaside city on Aquidneck Island in Newport County, Rhode Island, which in 2010 had a population of population was 24,672. It is a popular summer resort and is famous for its historic mansions and its rich sailing history.

It was the location of the first US Open tournaments in both tennis and golf, as well as every challenge to the America's Cup between 1930 and 1983.

It was known for being the location of the "Summer White Houses" during the administrations of Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F Kennedy. The population was 24,672 as of 2010.[4]

The city is 74 miles from Boston and 180 from the city of New York.

Newport-on-Tay

Newport-on-Tay is a small town in Fife, Scotland, with a population of 4,310 as of 2016.

It is a commuter town for Dundee.

Thomas Telford built a new harbour here in the 1820s, and the town expanded and grew into a commuter suburb of Dundee as the prosperous jute manufacturers, industrialists and the middle and upper working class of Dundee established fashionable residences in Newport.