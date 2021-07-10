CANCER Research's Race for Life is aiming for a return in Cwmbran this autumn.

The event saw almost 1,000 runners take part in 2019, but last year was cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Organisers have said they are aiming to return to Northfields Recreation Ground this autumn but with socially distanced measures to keep participants safe.

The Race for Life 3km and 5km events will take place on Sunday, October 10, and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

This year, participants will set off on the Race for Life course either alone or in small, socially distanced groups. Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use it before and after the event.

Ruth Amies, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman for Wales, said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic. So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life - for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.

“We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority. We’ve been constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and have developed ways to ensure our events can operate safely, following government guidance.

“It may be that events look a bit different this year but we are working proactively with our venues and suppliers to deliver a socially distanced but great experience.

“Sadly, cancer touches almost every family at some point. Every step our scientists take towards beating cancer relies on our supporters. That’s why we need as many people as possible to join us, to stand united and do something extraordinary to help beat cancer.”

People can visit raceforlife.org to enter or call 0300 123 0770.

If the Race for Life events are cancelled, entrants will be able to get a refund of their entry fee or can choose to donate the fee to Cancer Research UK.