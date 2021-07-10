A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

CALLUM BUXTON-MILLHOUSE, 29, of Lime Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on the Kingsway on December 11, 2020.

He must pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN WHITTINGTON, 22, of Huxley Green, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Malpas Road on January 28.

He must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMILY JADE GILLARD, 26, of Glamorgan Street, Brynmawr, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

She was ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £225 in a fine, compensation and costs.

JOSHUA DAVID ORGAN, 27, of Greenfield Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen in Maesycwmmer on May 2.

He was made the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and must complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Organ has to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

GAVIN MATTHEW ALLEN, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted assaulting a police officer at the Pontygwindy Industrial Estate in Caerphilly on June 7.

He was also ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

RIVERSEE LTD, Castle Rise, Llanvaches, Newport, were ordered to pay £1,280 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after they were found guilty of failing to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

NUTTS PERFORMANCE CLASSICS LTD, Llantarnam Park, Cwmbran, were ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after they were found guilty of failing to give information

relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

LIAM REED, 25, of Castlewood, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £622 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 on October 21, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KRZYSZTOF MIERZEJEWSKI, 29, of St Michael Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Church Street on December 30, 2020.

He must pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAWEL OLBINSKI, 36, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Duffryn Drive on January 4.

He must pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AARON JAMIE MURRAY, 26, of Pillmawr Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood on Lyne Road on January 16.

He must pay £269 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

REBECCA STUART WATT, 36, of Glan Y Nant, Fochriw, was ordered to pay £369 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating in Pontlottyn on June 10.

JOEL ANGEL, 22, of Osborne Road, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Fairfeld Car Park in Abergavenny on December 12, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSS GEORGE BURNS, 23, of Hereford Road, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £377 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the Coldra roundabout in Newport on December 12, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE CONSTANCE-REES, 20, of Beech Court, Bargoed, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Mountain Road on December 12, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG JONES, 35, of Davis Close, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN KANDRAC, 33, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Carisbroke Road on December 12, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA LOUISE MARTINSON, 42, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PEARL LOUVAIN MORRIS, 74, of Hafod Road, Ponthir, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 96mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound on December 11, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JONATHAN KYLE SEIGNOT, aged 28, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg, was ordered to pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Pontypool’s Crumlin Road on December 11, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

MARIUSZ ZYGMUNT URBANSKI, 42, of Arail Street, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £574 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road in Newbridge on December 8, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

BRANDON WATKINS, 28, of Springfield Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Coldra Road on December 12, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE WHITE, 39, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARIAN CONSTANTIN MARIN, 22, of Meadow Sweet Drive, Trowbridge, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £527 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 108mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 23A and Junction 24 westbound in an Audi TT Sport on November 11, 2020.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.