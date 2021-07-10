CAMPAIGNERS held a protest outside Sports Direct in Newport against sportswear company Puma.

The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign is calling for a boycott of Puma, which sponsors the Israeli FA and manufacturer the national team's kits.

Rebecca Vaughan, chairwoman on the Newport group, said: "What we're doing is raising awareness and giving people a choice so they can make an informed decision.

"It's part of an international day of solidarity.

READ MORE:

"We have been giving out leaflets. A lot of people are not aware of Puma. They sponsor the Israeli FA, and that includes teams that play on stolen Palestinian land, which is against international law.

"We are building on the interest we have seen here in Newport at the protest three or four weeks ago."

The group previously held a solidarity march through Friars Walk.

Zahid Noor, secretary of the Newport group, said: "We've had a lot of members come along.

"It's not a big protest though. The aim is to speak to people individually about Puma's links to the Israeli FA.

"It's an opportunity to raise awareness of a multi-national...they claim to celebrate diversity but also sponsor teams playing on stolen Palestinian land.

"That has a big consequence for Palestinian people in everyday life. They have to go through military checkpoints every day, and many have lost their homes.

"We cannot get peace in the Middle East unless the rights of the Palestinians are respected."

Nadia Edmond, from Brighton, was also at the protest.

"We are part of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign in Brighton," she said. "We are here on holiday for two weeks. We couldn't join the protest at home, so we thought we would come and show solidarity with the group here.

"We feel very strongly about what's happening in Palestine. We have been there and seen how devastating it is for them there."

Ms Vaughan encouraged anyone interested in finding out more to visit the 'Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign' page on Facebook.