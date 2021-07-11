FACE coverings will continue to required in Wales on public transport, in taxis, and in health and social care settings for the foreseeable future.

First minister Mark Drakeford has confirmed face coverings will continue to be required in certain settings while coronavirus remains a public health threat.

Ministers are now considering whether face coverings should continue to be required in other settings, including retail, if restrictions are relaxed further.

Wales is currently at alert level one – face coverings are mandatory in all indoor public places at alert level one and above.

The Welsh Government is currently preparing to publish an updated coronavirus control plan, setting out what will happen beyond alert level one.

Next week, ministers will hold the regular three-week review of the coronavirus regulations, which will set out whether restrictions can be relaxed in some indoor places, including people’s homes.

Mr Drakeford said: “We will need everyone’s help to keep coronavirus under control as we continue to respond to the pandemic – this virus has quite certainly not gone away.

“We know many people are still worried and anxious about going out. We will maintain the requirement to wear face coverings in certain places – on public transport and health and social care settings, and others where necessary – to help keep us all safe.”

The rules on face masks will be changing in schools. On Friday, education minister Jeremy Miles wrote to all schools in Wales explaining that wearing face coverings in the classroom will no longer be recommended from September.

Health minister Eluned Morgan said: “Wearing face masks is an effective way of reducing the transmission of coronavirus.

“We all have a duty to help to protect each other. Keeping everyone safe has been the Welsh Government’s priority through the pandemic and will continue to be the priority in future.”

The First Minister will make a statement to the Senedd on Wednesday setting out the outcome of the three-week review and providing further details on the new alert level zero.