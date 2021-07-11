A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MORGAN GWYN DAVIES, 21, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drink driving on the A4048 in Tredegar on May 29.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

CHELSEA LOUISE HISCOX, 26, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 19 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on the A4049 in Aberbargoed on May 29.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROYSTON DANIEL CALNON, 54, of Corporation Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he was found guilty in his absence of assault by beating.

He was ordered to pay £642 in costs and a surcharge.

SUZANNE MARIA WESTLAKE, 34, of Lilleshall Street, Newport, was recalled on licence and ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and surcharge on her release after she admitted that she interfered with a motor vehicle, a Vauxhall Tigra, on Park Crescent on June 24.

JASON YOUNG, 41, of Montclaire Avenue, Blackwood, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink driving limit on Libanus Road on May 11.

He was ordered to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

LEE RICHARDS, 44, of Mill Road, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £340 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

JAY HOLLAND, 26, of Monmouth Walk, Markham, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink driving limit.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

ANTHONY RAWLE, 31, of Caefelin Street, Llanhilleth, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

ARON PRICE, 27, of Glan Y Nant, Blackwood, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

JORDAN ASHLEY BURNELL, 30, of Stone Field Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £922 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

ANTHONY LLEWELLYN DAVIES, 40, of Station Road, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

DANIEL VEYSEY, 32, of Glannant Street, Cwmfelinfach, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with amphetamine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and surcharge.

DAVID DARREN DAVIES, 35, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to being twice the drink driving limit.

He was made the subject of a 12-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am and banned from driving for 41 months.

Davies was also ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.