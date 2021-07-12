A ROUND-UP of cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DEAN JAMES BAKER, 40, of Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for four years after he admitted being nearly three times the drink driving limit.

He was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months, made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Baker must also pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR WEBB, 20, of Clytha Square, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Orb Drive on June 13.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

TOM ROYNON-BLAKE, 22, of Parc Panteg, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUKE COZENS, 30, of Ludlow Close, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 26 months after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink driving limit on Glyndwr Road on June 14.

He was ordered to pay £547 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE CASEY, 24, of Winchester Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with cannabis derivative delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood at the Ebbw Bridge roundabout last New Year’s Eve.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES DERRICK THOMAS, 37, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEA BARRIE GREGORY, 48, of Graig View, Ynysddu, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £490 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing a bank card and fraud in Newport.

MATTHEW ROBERT PEACOCK, 34, of Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving on Docks Way on June 11.

He was ordered to pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN WILLIAM SIMPSON, 24, of no fixed abode, was ordered to pay £159 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Walton Road in Newport on June 11.

JAMIE TOWNSEND, 30, of Canal Close, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Wetherspoons in Cwmbran on June 12.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY MELVYN MORGAN, 50, of Markham Crescent, Oakdale, near Blackwood, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving.

He was ordered to pay £516 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CATHERINE MAIN, 34, of Ty Brachty Terrace, Croespenmaen, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 40 months after she admitted being more than twice the drink driving limit on Blackwood Road, Pontllanfraith, on June 13.

She must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

DELYTH BROWN, 53, of Heathcote Close, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG GREENWAY, 30, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JORDAN, 49, of Ty Brith, Dingestow, Monmouthshire, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the Southern Distributor Road in Newport when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on December 16, 2020.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHELLE PRICE, 35, of Westfield Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID KAYHAN THOMAS, 33, of Springfield Terrace, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.