AN INCREDIBLE story of a Chepstow police officer who saved a couple's honeymoon 27 years ago after their car caught on fire on the way to the airport has gone viral.

A caller to BBC4's Saturday Live show, Jane Davidson, got in touch to thank the police officer, saying that she didn't get a chance to properly thank him for going "so far beyond his job" for her and her husband.

She said she only knew the officer as PC123 at Chepstow Police Station in January 1994.

READ MORE:

The caller's story led to presenter Reverend Richard Coles appealing on Twitter to find the police officer who helped the couple.

"We set off to Paris going via Bristol Airport," said Mrs Davidson. "Just before Chepstow it looked as though the radiator was having a problem and I opened up the glove compartment and smoke billowed into the car.

"We got out very quickly and as we were standing on the side of the road deciding what to do a police car went past us. We thought it was a real shame that they hadn’t stopped, but in fact they went round the roundabout and came backwards.

"This young policemen called the fire brigade and literally within minutes we saw the fire brigade heading the wrong way down the motorway waving at us as they went down to the next junction to come back towards us, and in fact by the time they arrived at the car was in full flame.

"I went up to ring the AA and the AA told us that they would come and collect it, but we had to stay with the car.

"When I told my husband that this was happening, I just burst into tears. It's just not something I'd normally do.

"He’d explained to the policeman what was happening and the policeman said: ‘Your honeymoon is not a write off yet, I'll do what I can’.

"Within minutes, he put us into his car. I rang the AA and told them that the policeman would be with the car when they when they came to pick it up. He drove us to Chepstow Police Station, and when we got there, there was a group of waiting hands of other police who helped get us and our bags into a taxi.

"The policeman had rang ahead to Bristol Airport and arranged that we could go in through the cargo entrance so they could quickly do the security on us and our baggage and then the taxi took us to the foot of the plane.

"There were airport staff waiting there to help us on and the pilot had explained to people that although the propellers on the plane were actually going, that we were coming on."

Mrs Davidson said their Hollywood-style story didn't impress all of the passengers on the plane.

"When we arrived some people clapped us, but because it wasn't Love Actually we were glared at by some others," she said.

"The captain - despite the fact we were in economy - gave us champagne.

"Every single year, on our wedding anniversary on January 29, I think of PC123. This man went so far beyond doing his job, but doing all of that meant that he saved our honeymoon. We would not have had it without him and now I just want to say thank you."