Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Little miracle baby Logan Richard Widdows was born on June 18, 2021. His parents, Kelsey Morse and Nick Widdows, of Newport, has been trying for a baby for a number of years and had a failed round of IVF before Logan was conceived naturally. He was born via an emergency Caesarean section at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz.
Little Karter Brian Lewis is sure to get lots of cuddles as he has five big sisters. He was born on July 17, 2021, at Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr, weighing 7lb 13oz. His mum is Stephanie Williams, of Nantyglo, and his sisters are Isabelle (seven), Cassie-Ann (six), Jadiee-Leigh (four), Elsie May (three) and Braylen (five). Stephanie said Karter is named after her Grancher as its his first grandson and was named by her niece Kacey.
Isabelle Olivia Boots was born 11 days late on her mum's 30th birthday on May 20, 2021, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 4oz. She is the first child of Rebecca and Ryan Boots, of Rogerstone.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.