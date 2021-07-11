A FURTHER 94 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent, although case rates in four of the five local authorities remain under the Welsh average.
Monmouthshire saw the highest number of new cases in Sunday's Public Health Wales report - with 25 - closely followed by Caerphilly (24) and Newport (20). Torfaen recorded 16 new cases, while just nine new cases were recorded in Blaenau Gwent.
This means that Torfaen remains the only area in Gwent to be higher than the Wales-wide case rate - 122.8 per 100,000 people. According to Public Health Wales, Torfaen's rolling weekly case rate up to July 4 - the latest available - is 124.5 per 100,000 people.
Monmouthshire (119.5) and Caerphilly (113.2) also have case rates in triple digits.
Newport (92.5) and Blaenau Gwent (93) have recorded the seventh and eighth lowest case rates in Wales respectively.
Pembrokeshire (54) has the lowest case rate in Wales, along with Ceredigion (55) and Merthyr Tydfil (56.4)
By contrast, Wrexham's case rate (312.6) is significantly higher than anywhere else in Wales, with Flintshire (240.2), Conwy (164.7) and Denbighshire (164.1)
On Sunday, Public Health Wales recorded a total of 698 new cases across Wales, however, no deaths have been reported across the country.
This means the number of coronavirus deaths in Gwent remains at 961, with the last confirmed coronavirus death in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area reported on June 10.
To the end of yesterday, 2,270,517 people in Wales have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, and 1,798,260 people have had both doses.
Here are where the new cases were recorded:
Conwy: 56
Cardiff: 47
Wrexham: 47
Rhondda Cynon Taf: 45
Denbighshire: 44
Flintshire: 44
Bridgend: 39
Gwynedd: 39
Swansea: 34
Powys: 31
Carmarthenshire: 27
Vale of Glamorgan: 27
Monmouthshire: 25
Caerphilly: 24
Neath Port Talbot: 20
Newport: 20
Torfaen: 16
Anglesey: 15
Blaenau Gwent: 9
Merthyr Tydfil: 8
Pembrokeshire: 6
Ceredigion: 2
Unknown location: 6
Resident outside Wales: 24
